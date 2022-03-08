Analysts Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target at $4.20

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.70) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY opened at $0.90 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.