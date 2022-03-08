Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target at $75.50

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.