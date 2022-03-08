Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $14.34 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

