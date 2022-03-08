Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Decreases By 19.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SunOpta stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $512.25 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.92.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
