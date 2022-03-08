Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Decreases By 19.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SunOpta stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $512.25 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

