CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 28.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

