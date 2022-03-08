First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.