Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

