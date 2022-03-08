Brookstone Capital Management Sells 43,168 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,168 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of AA opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

