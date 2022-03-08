Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.48. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.