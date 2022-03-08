Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

