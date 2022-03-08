Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Shares of CINF opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

