Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGFV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

