Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $126.80

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.
