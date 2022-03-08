Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

ICD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.