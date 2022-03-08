Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.
ICD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
