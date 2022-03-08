Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

