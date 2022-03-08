WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 211,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

