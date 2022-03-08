Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

