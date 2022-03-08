Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expands By 33.0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

