DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.11 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $62,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

