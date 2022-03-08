Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,780 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

