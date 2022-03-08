Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

