Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 701.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

