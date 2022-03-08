7,763 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,114 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,269. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator.

