Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $752,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 376.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 159.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

