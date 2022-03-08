Diversified Trust Co Invests $864,000 in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.07% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $895.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.24.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

