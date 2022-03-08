Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 572.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

