PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 651.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.44 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

