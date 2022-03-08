VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

