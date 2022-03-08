First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 8,048 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,070,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,604,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,234.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 840,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 777,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -22.39%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

