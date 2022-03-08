First Hawaiian Bank Sells 849 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $151.21 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

