-$1.29 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $13.42 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

