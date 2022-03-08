Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Range Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

