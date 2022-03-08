Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.25.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

