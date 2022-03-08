Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.79). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.84 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

