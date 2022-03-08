Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives $31.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNM opened at $20.41 on Friday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.