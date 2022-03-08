Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $267.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

