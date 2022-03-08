United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

UBSI opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBSI. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 56,648 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

