CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 2,973 ($38.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 2,773.99 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,024 ($52.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,698.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,700.39.

Get CRH alerts:

In other CRH news, insider Richard Fearon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($65.97) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,944.44).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.