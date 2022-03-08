CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 2,973 ($38.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 2,773.99 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,024 ($52.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,698.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,700.39.
In other CRH news, insider Richard Fearon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($65.97) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,944.44).
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
See Also
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.