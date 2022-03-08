First Hawaiian Bank Invests $926,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of LULU opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.96. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.21 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

