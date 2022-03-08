IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.05 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average is $253.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

