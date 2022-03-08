Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NYSE:WLL opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.