IFP Advisors Inc Has $883,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

