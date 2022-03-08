Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,369.26 and $98,197.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00262056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

