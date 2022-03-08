Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 25th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE HVT.A opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93.
