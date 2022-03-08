WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.
Several research firms have issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
