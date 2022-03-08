WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.