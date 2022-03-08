Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.