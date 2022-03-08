United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.