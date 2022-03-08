State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after buying an additional 392,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

