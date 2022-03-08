State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

