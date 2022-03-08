National Bank Financial Downgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Sector Perform Market Weight

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.96.

TSE:BMO opened at C$142.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$145.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.92. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$107.82 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

